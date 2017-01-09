Cauvery Water issue: Tamil Nadu seeks Rs 2,480 cr compensation from Karnataka

Cauvery dispute continues between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

In yet another turn to the complex Cauvery water issue, Tamil Nadu government has sought a compensation of Rs 2,480 crore from Karnataka for not releasing water to the state, which was its due, and that too despite the Supreme Court order.

The apex court in its sitting today has ordered both the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka government to file a list of witnesses within a week. It also said that the details of witnesses affidavit should also be listed within 4 weeks.