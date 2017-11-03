Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal gets 6-month extension to submit report

The Centre has given a six-month extension to the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) to submit its report, according to an official order. (Image: IE)

The Centre has given a six-month extension to the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) to submit its report, according to an official order. The tribunal, which is looking into the dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over sharing of Cauvery water, was to submit the report by Thursday. The CWDT has, however, sought more time to do so. The tribunal had on February 5, 2007 asked Karnataka to release 192 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet water to lower riparian Tamil Nadu every year from June to January. The party states had, however, challenged the CWDT order in the Supreme Court.

“The central government hereby further extends the period of submission of further report by the said tribunal for a period up to 2nd May, 2018,” a notification reads. The CWDT was constituted on June 2, 1990 under section 4 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956 for the adjudication of the water dispute. Kerala and Puducherry are the other two states party to the dispute. Tamil Nadu has been accusing Karnataka of not releasing its due share of water. Whereas, Karnataka has expressed its inability to release the stipulated quantum of water owing to the drought situation in the state.