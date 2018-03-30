Cauvery water dispute: Tamil Nadu to appeal in Supreme Court as six-week deadline ends, state BJP backs CM Palaniswami

The protests erupted over of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) even as six-week deadline given by the Supreme Court to the Centre to formulate a scheme ended yesterday.

Cauvery water dispute, which has remained a bone of contention between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, has escalated once again. As the protests spread to different parts of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister K Palaniswami held discussions with his senior ministers. The protests erupted over of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) even as six-week deadline given by the Supreme Court to the Centre to formulate a scheme ended yesterday. It has been learnt that Tamil Nadu will again knock the doors of the apex court citing the government’s failure to form Cauvery Management Board.

BJP’s stance on the issue

BJP, which wants to make inroads in Tamil Nadu, has said the state unit will support any step taken by the state government on Cauvery. Rejecting criticism, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan has said, “The central government is not having the forthcoming Karnataka state assembly polls in mind on the Cauvery Management board issue”

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s take on the issue

Superstar Rajinikanth, who has announced his political plunge, had pitched for setting up of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB). “On the Cauvery issue… setting up of CMB will be the only acceptable just solution for us. I sincerely hope justice will prevail,” the actor tweeted.

Megastar Kamal Haasan had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) at the earliest. “My appeal to the prime minister is, please sir, you have the authority to create this CMB and you must do it. Please,” said the founder-president of Makkal Neethi Mayyam addressing a news conference.

Protests across Tamil Nadu

Protests were held in a few parts of the southern state, demanding the immediate formation of the CMB. Farmers’ associations and fringe outfits held protests in Thanjavur, Tirunelveli and Dindigul. In Tirunelveli and Dindigul, some activists climbed cellphone towers pressing for their demands, but were persuaded by the police to get down.

The Supreme Court Verdict

The Supreme Court had on February 16 pronounced its verdict on the vexed dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. In its judgement on petitions by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the final order of the Cauvery water disputes tribunal apportioning the water among the riparian states, the apex court had raised the 270 tmcft share of Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu’s share. The court had compensated Tamil Nadu’s reduction by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft ground water from the river basin.