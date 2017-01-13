Cauvery row: SC dismisses plea seeking compensation from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Govt. during violence

On January 9, the Tamil Nadu government sought a compensation of Rs. 2,480 crore from Karnataka for not releasing water to the state despite getting the Supreme Court directive to do so. (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the plea seeking compensation from both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Governments for the loss of property during the Cauvery water related dispute between both the states. Siva Kumar, a Tamil Nadu based activist had earlier filed the petition in the Supreme Court on the same.

On January 9, the Tamil Nadu government sought a compensation of Rs. 2,480 crore from Karnataka for not releasing water to the state despite getting the Supreme Court directive to do so. The apex court had ordered both the Tamil Nadu and the Karnataka governments to file a list of witnesses within a week. However, the apex court on January 4 announced to continue the hearing of the Cauvery water issue on February 7.

A bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justice Amitava Roy and Justice A. M. Khanwilkar extended the interim order in the water issue, directing Karnataka to release 2,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu, till the next order. The lawyer from the side of Tamil Nadu Shekhar Naphade urged the three-judge bench to bring the matter to a logical end for which there should be continuous hearing. Earlier, on December 9, the apex court upheld its constitutional power and right to hear appeals filed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, against the 2007 Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal final award.