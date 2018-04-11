Cauvery protests: Horrific! PMK worker dies after coming in contact with high-voltage live wire; shocking incident caught on camera

The protest over the formation of the Cauvery Management Board turned tragic when a Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) worker died (as per ANI report) after coming in contact with a high-voltage live wire in Tamil Nadu’s Tindivanam.

The protest over the formation of the Cauvery Management Board turned tragic when a Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) worker died (as per ANI report) after coming in contact with a high-voltage live wire in Tamil Nadu’s Tindivanam. The shocking incident captured on camera showed the PMK worker climbing on top of an electric locomotive at Tindivanam railway station. Another worker walking in front of him has also suffered severe injuries. The video shows a group of PMK workers protesting at the Tindivam Railway station carrying their party flag. While some cadres are seen sitting on the top of the engine, some had climbed on to the top of the engine. Suddenly, a worker comes in contact with the high-tension wire and is immediately electrocuted.

The PMK has called for a shutdown, demanding that the Central government constitute the CMB and Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC). Earlier in the day, PMK workers stopped a train at Chennai Egmore railway station during the protest over the CMB issue. Scores of PMK workers including party leader and Lok Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss were later arrested for trying to stage a rail blockade in Chennai over the Cauvery issue. Ramadoss, farmers’ leader PR Pandian and about 300 PMK workers were taken into custody for trying to stage a rail-roko at Egmore.

Since April 1, Tamil Nadu has been witnessing protests by political parties, pro-Tamil outfits, student groups and voluntary organisations seeking setting up of the CMB. The Supreme Court on February 16, had raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) and reduced Tamil Nadu’s share while compensating it by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin. The court had granted six weeks time to the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its 465-page judgement on the decades-old Cauvery dispute, which modified the CWDT award of 2007.