Caught on camera: Minor girls face horror time at hands of Hajipur RLSP MLA Lalan Paswan

Lalan was caught on camera making insensitive comments to a rape survivor’s friends.(ANI)

As if undergoing sexual abuse, molestation and worse was not enough for women almost on a daily basis in India, as is proved on numerous occasions across India, the Bengaluru mass molestation being the height of depravity, yet another instance of wrongdoing has emerged and this time it is in the state of Bihar.

What is worse is the fact that a lawmaker is involved. In a really crass show of authority, Hajipur RLSP MLA Lalan Paswan virtually put a few girls through an interrogation where they were asked uncomfortable questions that they had to answer with numerous people standing around them making things worse.

Bihar: Hajipur RLSP MLA Lalan Paswan’s line of questioning in front of people made these minors recount their friend’s horror (Jan 9) pic.twitter.com/0aiTCwrBCx — ANI (@ANI_news) January 11, 2017

The suffering and helplessness of the girls was plain to see. In fact, Lalan was caught on camera making insensitive comments to a rape survivor’s friends – he made these minors recount their friend’s horror. But despite the fact that he had no right to do that, Lalan brazened it out by saying, “Galat tareeke se video se chhed-chhad kar ke dikhaya ja raha hai. Maafi ki baat tab hoti jab mera intention galat hota.”

You may also like to watch:

He went on to put himself on a pedestal and add to that inexcusable statement, “Mere tareeke (ways) galat ho sakte hain but meri manseekta, intentions galat nhi thi.”

While this is just one case of insensitivity shown by a lawmaker to women’s rights, another recent case was that of the Karnataka Home Minister saying, after the shocking incident, that ‘these things happen around this time.” He said this after the police failed to act to save women from being molested on te streets of Bengaluru on New Year’s and the early hours of the new year.