Caught on Camera: Journalist who reported on nexus between sand mafia, police crushed to death by truck in MP

Photo from CCTV footage of the incident.

An investigative journalist in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district was mowed down by a truck earlier this morning. The scribe, who has been identified as Sandeep Sharma, was employed with a national news channel and was probing an alleged nexus between police and sand mafia.

In a CCTV footage tweeted by news agency ANI, Sandeep can be seen riding his bike when a truck from behind changes its direction to crush him. The scribe was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but he succumed to his injuries.

According to news reports, Sandeep had been reporting on illegal sand mining and had earlier complained to the police about a threat to his life and even sought police protection.However, his request had gone unheard.

#WATCH:Chilling CCTV footage of moment when Journalist Sandeep Sharma was run over by a truck in Bhind. He had been reporting on the sand mafia and had earlier complained to Police about threat to his life. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/LZxNuTLyap — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018

Sandeep had done two sting operations in the past exposing wrongdoings on part of police officials. He had accused a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) of shielding mafias involved in illegal sand mining.

Meanwhile, reacting to the death of Sandeep, Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident and accused the Shivraj Singh Chauhan government of bowing down to goons. “He was killed in broad daylight. Nothing less than a CBI inquiry should be done,” he said, adding that media is being crushed under BJP’s rule.

Reacting to the scribe’s killing, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan promised stringent action against the culprit. “Security of journalists is our priority and strict action will be taken against the culprit.”