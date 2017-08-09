CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Convoy of 175 cars of Akhilesh Yadav passes Barabanki toll plaza without paying toll tax

It is a shocking misuse of political power and muscle.

It is a shocking misuse of political power and muscle. A video has emerged showing former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav’s convoy of 175 cars passing the toll plaza in Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh without paying toll tax. According to news agency ANI, the toll plaza manager has claimed that the former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav’s convoy of 175 cars passed the toll plaza in Barabanki but did not pay any toll tax. ANI has tweeted the CCTV video of the incident. WATCH VIDEO:-

#WATCH: Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav’s convoy of 175 cars passes toll plaza in Barabanki without paying toll tax, claims toll plaza manager. pic.twitter.com/ZHKnohA4VU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 9, 2017

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav was in the news when he said that those who wanted to go, should go without offering any excuse, so that he could ascertain who were with him in bad times. He said this in the wake of three MLCs recently quitting the party and joining the BJP.

Referring to the “excuses” put forward by the three MLCs — Bukkal Nawab, Sarojini Agarwal and Yashwant Singh — while leaving the party, Yadav said, “Some people are saying they were feeling suffocated as the atmosphere of the party had gone bad. This should not be an excuse for leaving the party, they should find a better excuse.”

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was addressing the party workers at the SP headquarters here on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.