Caught on Camera: Arrah Jail inmates get high inside prison, Opposition targets Nitish Kumar as video goes viral

Bihar: Police conduct raids after a video showing prisoners taking drugs went viral

In a shocking incident reported from the state of Bihar, a video of Arrah Jail that has been doing rounds on social media shows inmates using phones and even taking drugs openly. In the video, a group of criminals can be clearly seen using phones and passing on drugs among each other. The video has been shot from inside the jail premises and no police personnel can be seen around the prisoners taking drugs. Speaking to ANI over the incident, SK Singhal, ADG HQ, said the video is being probed and strict action will be taken against those in the video after verifying the authenticity of the video. He further added that the police will investigate as to how the prisoners got the mobile phones in the first place.

Immediately after the video went viral, jail authorities swung into action. A team of senior officials led by the SSP is currently conducting raids in prisons to seize any objectionable material. The Opposition has taken note of the incident and attacked the incumbent government on the same. Targetting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the incident of Jungle Raj, the Opposition has questioned the government asking if the criminals cannot be taken care of even inside the jail premises, how will the state government ensure law and order outside. It must be noted that Arrah jail inmates include dreaded criminals including Naxalities.

This shows that what is happening to Nitish Kumar’s motto of justice with development, says Nand Kishore Yadav, BJP #BiharJailRaj pic.twitter.com/fJO6RgHG8u — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 9, 2018

Even JD(U) alliance partner BJP launched an attack on the incident. BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav, while speaking to a private news channel, said Nitish Kumar’s loose control is only encouraging the ambitions of criminals and this is not the first instance.

TIMES NOW IMPACT | Raids being conducted in Arrah Jail after the prisoners were seen talking in phone and using drugs #BiharJailRaj pic.twitter.com/KYDtUnyJqL — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 9, 2018

No official word has yet come on the incident from any ruling party leader. Notably, many prison breaks and escapes have also been reported in Bihar since last few years. Earlier, five criminals had managed to escape from the Buxar jail.