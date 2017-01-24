Casting aspersions on the Election Commision will work against Arvind Kejriwal, says Former CEC S Y Quraishi

Terming Kejriwal’s remark as ‘loose’, Quraishi said that the Delhi CM needs to articulate his arguments on bribery carefully. (Reuters)

Following Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal’s remarks that the Election Commission has not been able to stop corruption in the last 70 years, former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quarashi today stated that ‘casting aspersions’ on the EC will work against the Aam Aadmi Party supremo. Terming Kejriwal’s remark as ‘loose’, Quraishi said that the Delhi CM needs to articulate his arguments on bribery carefully.

Once again attacking the Election Commission, Kejriwal accused the EC of promoting corruption by restraining him from asking people to take money from his rival parties and vote for AAP.

Addressing an event organized by the Association for Democratic reforms, Quraishi stated that, “These comments were loose…to certain extent he is right as well and that is why we are debating the issue. (On bribery) perhaps he has to articulate it carefully. But casting aspersions on the EC is something that is going to work against him.”

The Aam Aadmi Party chief had yesterday told the poll panel that his remarks were aimed to contain graft and sought a review of its order to allow him to repeat the comments. Holding that the EC misinterpreted his comments, he also asked the poll panel to make him the brand ambassador to put an end to bribery in elections, alleging its order against him will encourage corruption.

Meanwhile, Quraishi, who held the post of CEC from July 2011 to June 2012, also batted for public funding of political parties, which he said would be more effective than state funding of elections. The absence of any expenditure cap on political parties makes the ceiling on spending of individual legislators a “mockery”, he said.

