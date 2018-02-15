Caste being “protected” for electoral gains: Kamal Haasan

Actor Kamal Haasan, who is all set to start his political innings on February 21, today said caste was the “biggest enemy” for students and farmers. (PTI)

Actor Kamal Haasan, who is all set to start his political innings on February 21, today said caste was the “biggest enemy” for students and farmers. It is being “protected” for electoral gains, he said. Though the actor did not blame anybody for such a scenario, he said “they (an indication of the political class) are trying to create diversity in our unity.” Haasan said schemes for the uplift of villages and farm sector were being “conveniently forgotten” to be implemented by those in power. The 63-year-old actor, who has been targeting the ruling AIADMK following the death of J Jayalalithaa, said he will not stop with merely asking questions. Writing in his weekly column in Tamil magazine “Ananda Vikatan,” Haasan said his US tour and address at the Harvard Business School were all oriented towards the development of villages by collaborating with the Indian diaspora to invest their knowledge and technology in Tamil Nadu.

His friends abroad have pledged their support for his idea of sustainable and viable agriculture which includes adopting a village in each district, Haasan said. The actor said his team is fully committed to “honour farming” and it is all set to take off. He said several factors had made agriculture unviable for farmers and added that growth was possible by a fusion of tradition and technology. Such an initiative would transform a village into a heaven on earth, he said. Haasan has christened his political tour (through districts including Madurai in first phase) as ‘Nalai Namathey,’ (Tomorrow is ours). He has said he would unveil his party name and embark on his political tour on February 21 from the residence of former President APJ Abdul Kalam at Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district.