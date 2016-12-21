Cashless economy: PayTm not working in peak hours; here’s how people mocked and outraged on Twitter

Paytm service outage: Even since the service outage, people have been left confused while asking each other if the platform is working on their phones. Here is what Twitterati said:

PayTm which saw a sudden rise in its user base following the demonetisation move by PM Narendra Modi-led government has been down for many hours and the platform still says that the ‘technical’ error is being fixed. The problem has led to a lot of confusion among people who have been reliant on the digital wallet due to lack of cash. When the app is being opened, a message gets displayed which says, “We are facing some technical issues. We will have it resolved shortly so please try again after some time.” According to agency reports, Paytm has claimed that the sudden increase in the number of users and the associated traffic is the main cause of the issue and it has been trying to overcome it. According to Paytm, it has added 20 million new users in last 40 days alone and that has made the total user base of the app to reach a whopping 170 million, PTI reported.

Paytm also told PTI that there has been an increase in interactions per user added to the continuous rise in traffic on the website and app which at times reaches up to three times the normal peak hour traffic. The company said that it has been trying regularly add more servers to manage the added users but people have still been facing problems. Even since the service outage, people have been left confused while asking each other if the platform is working on their phones. Meanwhile, the Twitterati did not take this well and outraged and mocked about the issue on the social media platform.

How long has Paytm been down exactly? Hours? Whoa. People stuck without cash. Paytm karo. Aur Paytm karo. Carressing my cash wallet. — Vidyut (@Vidyut) December 20, 2016

Every1 is confirming dat #paytm is down. Its exactly lyk a powercut, wen every1 check wid neighbors dat is not blown fuse! #paytmDown — Solitaire Aditya (@adinu88) December 20, 2016

I was expecting a front page ad of @FreeCharge or @MobiKwik on today’s news paper with Modi’s face.. #paytmDown — TheBarman (@Sidpraz) December 21, 2016

Unable to add money in my @Paytm wallet! Mid week crisis already bothering me..! #paytmDown #paytmkaisekaru — Sahiba Singh (@thedqsaga) December 21, 2016

India is an extremely calm country. No need 2 ask thm @vijayshekhar #Paytm

D country has shown extreme calmness in d last 1 mnth#paytmDown pic.twitter.com/01hlebWSaD — Piyush K Dwivedi (@piyushkdwivedi) December 20, 2016

While booking uber I thought issue with uber but #paytmDown not working from last half an hour. #paytm #WhatToDo — haanji_namastey (@shiv_pathania) December 20, 2016

People have been facing problems in accessing Uber and other third party apps and they did not take this outage too well during peak working hours. A large majority of Indians reluctantly took to online payments are now rethinking their decision. With the cashless narrative given by the government to defend the demonetisation move, the outage raises one question, can we truly rely on digital payment methods?