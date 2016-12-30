Cash crunch has eased now, corrupt people will not be spared: MoS Finance Santosh Gangwar

In an interview with India Today TV channel, MoS Finance Santosh Gangwar hit out at the opposition parties as well and said that they are afraid of a debate related to the demonetisation move. (Reuters)

Minister of State for Finance Santosh Gangwar has claimed that the cash crunch following the demonetisation move of the government has eased now that the deadline is about to end. In an interview with India Today TV channel, Gangwar hit out at the opposition parties as well and said that they are afraid of a debate related to the demonetisation move. Gangwar added in the interview that all the steps take by the government are for the ‘aam aadmi’ (common man). Looking into the future, Gangwar told in the interview that no corrupt person will be spared.

The Union Minister had earlier clarified that the restrictions on ATM withdrawals will be removed after December 30 and had added that there is sufficient cash for people’s needs. In an interview with CNBC TV18 Gangwar had said, “I have been told that 25-30 crore notes are being printed on a daily basis. Continuing with the withdrawal cap is not necessary from January 1.” On the narrative of a cashless economy, Gangwar had said that the government never talked about the whole country adopting cashless transactions, instead if even there is a success of 15-20 percent, it will be a big achievement as it will attain transparency. He had also said that people will see the benefits of the demonetisation drive very soon.

Also read | Happy New Year 2017? PM Narendra Modi to address nation on demonetisation on December 31

Meanwhile, with an aim to reach out to the Indian citizens, after completion of 50 days of his much-debated demonetisation move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on new year’s eve.