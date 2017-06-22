Case against former aide of Arvind Kejriwal, Rajendra Kumar stalled by MHA, claims CBI

In December 2016, the CBI had filed a charge-sheet against Kumar and eight others for alleged criminal conspiracy, forgery, cheating and corruption. (PTI)

Even after clearing the proposal five months ago, the Ministry of Home Affairs has not ordered the CBI to prosecute the former Principal Secretary to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rajendra Kumar in a corruption case, the Indian Express reported. This could prove to be a blow to the prosecution case against Kumar. Eight others were also involved in the case along with the Delhi-based IT service company, Endeavour Systems Private Limited (ESPL), all charged under certain provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. In December 2016, the CBI had filed a charge-sheet against Kumar for alleged criminal conspiracy, forgery, cheating and corruption. It claimed that Kumar along with others led the Delhi government towards a loss of Rs 12 crore between 2007 and 2015, according to the Indian Express. In February, the MHA had approved the sanction to prosecute, within three months of the prescribed time limit by the Supreme Court’s guidelines. Kumar, a 1989-batch IAS officer held posts in the Delhi government including the Information Technology, Transport and Power departments. A case was filed against Kumar in December 2015 after which he was arrested in July 2016, and granted bail shortly after by a CBI court.

He then sought Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) which was rejected. CBI in 2015 had also seized audio recordings from the raid at Kumar’s, which they used to build their case. After the case and the raid against Kumar, Kejriwal had claimed that his ex-aide was being used as an “excuse” to target him and the Aam Aadmi Party. Kumar later in a blog post wrote, “It is clear that they understand that the charge sheet filed is going to fail and therefore the only way to continue to threaten the people is to misuse the provisions of Criminal Procedure Code.”