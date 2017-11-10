Cartoon Network-branded amusement park to be launched in Surat

Turner currently has two Cartoon Network-branded amusement parks in Dubai and Pattaya and Jain said they have seen “phenomenal success” in both of them. (Representative image: Reuters)

Media firm Turner International India has entered into a brand partnership with Gujarat-based Rajgreen Group to launch a Cartoon Network-branded amusement park ‘Amaazia’ in Surat. “We are providing a brand association for not only the brand (Cartoon Network) but also the characters. We have licensed our brand and the Amaazia brand will have the Cartoon Network logo below that,” Turner International South Asia managing director Siddharth Jain told PTI. “We are looking at a million footfalls coming into the park in the first year,” he said.

The project is owned and funded by the Rajgreen Group, whose chairman Sanjay Movaliya said, “The total investment for the theme park will be Rs 450 crore and we plan to break-even in six to seven years.”

Turner currently has two Cartoon Network-branded amusement parks in Dubai and Pattaya and Jain said they have seen “phenomenal success” in both of them. He said they would look to expand the theme parks to other cities in the country. “We want to be successful with this one and we hope this is the start of the many. We will be looking at other cities. We are in conversation with a few people. Also, we have to be sure that geographically, we are not infringing on our partners’ territory and catchment area. But we will always be looking for more projects,” he said.

The Amaazia amusement park has been conceptualised and designed by the Sanderson Group, Australia.

The integrated theme park spread across 61,000 sq m will have 33 rides and is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2019. It will have some designated areas featuring themes with Cartoon Network characters, including Ben 10, The Powerpuff Girls, Johnny Bravo and Adventure Time. The theme park will have an additional 10 to 12 rides after three years, Movaliya said. According to Turner India South Asia senior director – Cartoon Network Enterprises, Anand Singh, the revenue from the theme park business in India last year was Rs 3,000 crore, growing at a healthy double digit.