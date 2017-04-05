Cargo vessel MV-Daniela catches fire off Colombo coast; Navy, Indian Coast Guard send ships for help

Coast Guard Ship sent the ship to help in fire fighting operation in early morning hours. (ANI image)

Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday sent its Ship Shoor to help a cargo vessel which had caught fire off the coast of Colombo. Fire broke out on merchant ship MV-Daniela, which was traced at 11 nautical miles off the Sri Lankan coast. The Navy has already dispatched two of its ships — INS Ghariyal and INS Darshak — to assist the vessel, according to a report. Coast Guard Ship sent the ship to help in fire fighting operation in early morning hours, the report said. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, the report said.

“It is reported that fire broke out on the merchant ship as she is in urgent need of assistance presently MV Daniela is 11 nautical miles due west of Colombo,” Navy spokesperson Capt D K Sharma tweeted.