Carelessness, lack of awareness lead to physical disability, says Yogi Adityanath

The society should be sensitive towards divyaang (people with disabilities),” the chief minister said. (IE)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said many a times carelessness and lack of awareness lead to physical disability and timely vaccination can save a large number of children from polio. At an event on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, he said with small efforts, physical disability cannot be a hurdle in the path of success. There are human failings leading to physical disability, Adityanath said, adding timely vaccination can help protect children from polio. “Whenever we do not exercise carefulness, whenever government schemes are unable to reach to the public due to lack of awareness, a (child) talent comes in the grip of physical disability. The society should be sensitive towards divyaang (people with disabilities),” the chief minister said.

“Arunima Sinha scaled Mount Everest with an artificial limb. Young IAS officer Suhas LY won gold medal in Beijing in Asian Para-Badminton Championships,” he said. Asserting that all religions consider ‘sewa’ as ‘param dharam’, Adityanath said, “There is no substitute to service, and neither can there be any saudebaaji (dealings).” “The state government has increased the monthly pension for divyaang people in the state from Rs 300 to Rs 500,” he said.