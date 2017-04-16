Car hits traffic cop in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area

Delhi, Mayur Vihar, accident, cops, AIIMS, Noida. (IE)

A traffic cop was hit by a car when he tried to stop the vehicle in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area. The traffic constable, Arvind, posted at the Gandhi Nagar traffic circle was checking speeding vehicles on Noida-Mayur Vihar Link road on April 13 at 3.45 PM, police said. He saw an overspeeding car moving towards Mayur Vihar from Noida, they added.

An eyewitness told police that Arvind first signalled the driver to stop. When he did not stop, the cop stood in the way to block it but the driver did not slow down and rammed into him. Arvind was flung in the air and fell to the ground. He sustained severe head injuries and was taken to a hospital with the help of a passerby. He has been shifted to AIIMS.

“Due to impact of the accident, the numberplate of the car fell on the spot. We have identified the car. A police team reached the house of the car owner in Haryana but the driver is absconding. The driver will be arrested soon,” said a senior police officer. The car belongs to a businessman in Faridabad.