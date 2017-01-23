Capt Amarinder Singh hints no dy chief ministership for Navjot Singh Sidhu if Congress comes to power in Punjab

Facing lack of support from Amarinder Singh camp, Navjot Singh Sidhu who was recently inducted in Congress for his crowd-pulling abilities, may not get to campaign across the state. (PTI)

Facing lack of support from Amarinder Singh camp, Navjot Singh Sidhu who was recently inducted in Congress for his crowd-pulling abilities, may not get to campaign across the state. As per The Indian Express, the party leader also dispelled the possibility of former cricketer and Parliamentarian being made deputy chief minister if Congress comes to power. After many a flip-flops, the cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu formally joined the Congress party last week. Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh welcomed Navjot Singh Sidhu and said he was already a member of the Congress and will be contesting the assembly polls. Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur had joined Congress in November last year leading to speculation that her husband may follow suit.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Punjab elections have been marked by numerous personal attacks launched by rival parties, all accusing each other of graft and worse. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused Sidhu of joining ‘anti-Punjab’ forces. and that would weaken the people’s movement against a corrupt regime and back an illicit alliance between Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh and the ruling Badal family in the state. Parkash Singh Badal, the Chief Minister of Punjab called Sidhu a political turncoat and a migratory bird who bargains for power wherever possible. Sidhu, who is fighting the Assembly polls from Amritsar East seat on Congress ticket, targeted Akali Dal and termed the Badals as ‘selfish’ and alleged that they had a direct conflict of interest with the state exchequer. BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya, the national general secretary of BJP taunted Sidhu and dubbed his move to join Congress as the ‘worst decision’ of his career. Punjab goes to polls on February 4.

(With inputs from PTI)