Can’t call attacks on Africans as racist before probe ends, says Sushma Swaraj in Lok Sabha

In wake of recent attacks on African nationals, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said it is “not right” to call the incident a racial one. The Union minister was speaking in Lok Sabha on Wednesday when she discussed the issue and said the attacks cannot be dubbed as racist before the probe in connection with it is completed. African students were attacked in Noida earlier this month and this sparked concern over their safety in India with a few African nations’ envoys voicing their disapproval. However, Sushma said the government is taking required steps and that it is committed to ensure the safety of all foreigners in the country.

I have spoken to Yogi Adityanath ji Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh about attack on African students in Greater Noida. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 28, 2017

He has assured that there will be a fair and impartial investigation into this unfortunate incident. /2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 28, 2017

Four Nigerian students were attacked by a group of Greater Noida residents in t6he wake of a 17-year-old boy dying due to suspected drug overdose – Nigerians were blamed for supplying the drugs. The protest march was taken out after the police released some Nigerians detained for questioning in connection with the boy’s death. After the incident, the heads of African Mission accredited to India wanted authorities to look into the matter. Taking note of the incident, the envoys held a “special” meeting and called for an independent investigation by the Human Rights Council as well as other human rights bodies and also to comprehensively report the matter to the Commission of the African Union. After the meeting, they termed the attack against the students as “xenophobic and racial”. The envoys also said that after reviewing the overall issue, they have concluded that no visible deterrent measures were taken by the Government of India. The African envoys’ description of the incident was termed as “unfortunate” by India.

Repeating this stand in Lok Sabha, Swaraj called African envoys’ statement as “unfortunate, painful and surprising”. Referring to it, she said the steps taken by the government cannot be said to be inadequate. “We are committed to ensuring the security of all foreigners in India,” Swaraj repeated.

Sushma had earlier also spoken to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath about the attack on African students and had said that he has assured that there will be a fair and impartial investigation into this unfortunate incident, the union minister shared through tweets.