Candidate hands over Rs 8500 in Re 1 coins as security deposit

Independent candidate from Gadchiroli district Vilas Shankarao Balamwar paid Rs 8,500 of Rs 10,000 security deposit sum in Re 1 coins. (Reuters)

It was quite an uphill task for election officials to count money when an Independent nominee submitted Rs 8,500 in Re 1 coins as security deposit during nomination filing for upcoming Legislative Council polls in Nagpur Division Teachers’ Constituency here today.

Independent candidate from Gadchiroli district Vilas Shankarao Balamwar paid Rs 8,500 of Rs 10,000 security deposit sum in Re 1 coins while filing his nomination for the polls at Returning Officer’s chamber in Divisional Commissioner’s Office along with his nomination papers.

He brought the coins in four bags and it took a few hours for election officials to count the money.

You may also like to watch this:

When asked about rationale behind paying the security deposit sum in Re 1 coins, Balamwar told PTI, “The amount has been collected in coins from 8500 non-aided school teachers in my constituency, who have contributed towards my nomination. The remaining Rs 1,500 has been paid by me.”

Balamwar further said he is contesting the polls for the cause of non-grant school teachers and claimed that they have been suffering due to the lackadaisical approach of the government towards their demands.

Congress nominee Anil Shine, Shiv Sena candidate and former MP Prakash Jadhav also filed their nominations today.

Polling will take place from 8 AM to 4 PM on February 3, while counting of votes will be held on February 6.