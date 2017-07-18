Cancer hit PoK man requests medical help, Sushma Swaraj says area integral part of India, offers visa

Sushma has gone to the extent of saying that the authorities just have to put in the word and the rest would be taken care of by India. (Image: PTI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, in yet another noteworthy intervention, has offered to provide a man diagnosed with a tumour in the liver an Indian medical emergency visa today. The 24 year old man is a resident of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Swaraj, taking on the neighbouring country said, “POK is an integral part of India. Pakistan has illegally occupied it. We are giving him visa. The PoK resident had expressed a wish to travel to New Delhi for treatment, and had requested for a medical visa, ANI reported. This Is not the only instance that Sushma has offered to help residents of the neighbouring country who want to avail the modern medical treatment facilities available in India. However, due to Pakistan policies, the number of people being helped has dwindled as the authorities there have not been willing to recommend their cases. Sushma has gone to the extent of saying that the authorities just have to put in the word and the rest would be taken care of by India. But this has not happened.

