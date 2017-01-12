Canadian Amazon removes Indian Flag themed doormat link after Sushma Swaraj’s Visa Threat

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj threatened Amazon.com. Source: Reuters.

The famous e-commerce, Amazon.com removed the Indian Flag themed doormat from their Canadian Platform, after receiving a threat from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. The minister took it to twitter to show her anger and warned Amazon.com that none of their employees will granted an Indian Visa if they do not remove the article from their website and will rescind the visas that were issued earlier.

Twitter Posts from Sushma Swaraj-

Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017

Indian High Commission in Canada : This is unacceptable. Please take this up with Amazon at the highest level. http://t.co/L4yI3gLk3h — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017

If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017

The doormats were being sold on Amazon’s Canadian portal by a third party and were soon removed after the threat from the Indian government. The e-commerce website sells doormats that are designed around the national flags of various countries, but under India Law any violation to the national flag is a punishable offence with fines and imprisonment.

The matter of Indian flag styled doormats being sold on Amazon.com came to light via Twitter, when angry users commented on Twitter by saying that the article was being sold on the Indian portal, and since then the matter continued to escalate. Swaraj took up the cause and responded to hundreds of comment that petitioned her to demand action from the famous e-commerce website.

In 2016, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Washington, Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said that India was the fastest growing region for the company.