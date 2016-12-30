Can you believe it, Kerala govt using ‘Friends with Benefits’ actors for promotion of vasectomy among men!

The innovative ad aims to promote vasectomy among men and is by the National Rural Health Mission in Kerala. (Source: [email protected] / Twitter)

A recent advertisement has left the people of Kerala in splits. The advertisement that aims to promote vasectomy among men by the National Rural Health Mission in the state has been a talk on social media sites as it features ‘Friends with Benefits’ stars Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake.

This year, some brilliant conceptualisation were seen as far as advertisments are concerned. From Norwegian Airlines’ ‘Brad is single’ print advertisements to Indian Railways Howrah Division’s filmy Swachh Bharat advertisementss–all have been a superb example of encashing the events or popular culture, which all worked.

The advertisement reads, ““Now family planning is safe in the hands of man. No-scalpel vasectomy done using simple, safe and modern techniques, use NSV (no scalpel vasectomy) and get Rs 1100.”

With even films like Befikre and Sudh Desi Romance being produced by the Bollywood, the concept of ‘no strings attached’ is no more a taboo in the country anymore. Whether men get encouraged for vasectomy by the concept of ‘Friends with Benefits or not’ is to be seen yet, however, the government using such example is worth all the mention without any doubt.

Earlier this year, a college in the state had a welcome poster for freshers with the faces of two popular adult film stars on it.