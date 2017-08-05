Can dehydrated onion be the solution to rising prices? Find out

Dehydrated onion has emerged as a saviour and a very good alternative. (Source: PTI)

While the country was already dealing with the rising prices of tomatoes in the market, it now faces a bigger challenge in the face of onion prices. Due to an erratic monsoon, the prices of onion have gone up incredibly high. In this tough time, dehydrated onion has emerged as a saviour and a very good alternative. According to a column for FE by Vimukt Dave, Mahuva in Gujarat, which is the largest production centre for dehydrated onions, has swung into action in the past few days, seeking help from the government to promote awareness about this cheaper, all-weather substitute.

“Dehydrated onion is the best substitute for fresh onion and can help control prices when they go up. Unfortunately, people are not aware about the use of dehydration products in India. Though, individually, companies are running awareness drives but this will not give expected result. We need government support for it as costs of marketing are not affordable for everyone,” All India Dehydration Association president Manoj Ram said. What has worked against the dehydrated products in India is the lack of awareness among people. Even though the All India Dehydration Association is trying to raise awareness through various initiatives, it has failed to instill any concrete response from the state or Union governments.

Another major challenge is that Indian customers prefer eating fresh vegetables and are not much fond of the dehydrated products. “Indians prefer to eat fresh vegetables, which limits the use of dehydrated onion. We need to understand that it is like fresh onion, hygienic and affordable also. We are trying to create awareness about onion dehydration in consumers. Though, the result is not so encouraging but we are keep trying,” said Asgar Chhatariya, managing director of Chhatariya Foods and former secretary of the association.