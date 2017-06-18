Cameroon national arrested for possession of cocaine, heroin in Bengaluru

The task force team and Golconda Police also seized 90 grams of cocaine and 60 grams of heroin from his possession. (Reuters)

Personnel from the Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone team, in a joint operation with Golconda Police, apprehended a Cameroon national who was in possession of cocaine and heroin drugs.

The accused was apprehended near Khan’s Mansion, Brundavan Colony in Hyderabad’s Golconda on Saturday.

The task force team and Golconda Police also seized 90 grams of cocaine and 60 grams of heroin from his possession. Besides narcotic substances, the team also seized two passports, two laptops, seven cell phones, one bike and cash worth Rs. 1,10,990 from his possession.

In a similar case, the sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone team, in a joint operation with Tappachabutra Police, apprehended five persons near Gudimalkapur Market, Tappachabutra, Hyderabad who were in possession of ganja. The team also seized 53 kilograms of ganja, one vehicle, six cell phones and net cash worth Rs. 3000 from their possession.