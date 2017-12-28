Camera in shoes of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife? Truth will make you laugh at Pakistan’s silly conspiracy

Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav’s mother Avanti (L) and wife, Chetankul, (3rd R) arrive to meet him at Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, Pakistan December 25, 2017. REUTERS

On December 25, Pakistan humiliated the wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is facing death sentence on alleged spying charges, by taking off her shoes. Reports abound in Pakistani media that there was some “chip” or “camera” in the shoes. In a report published by Pakistan Today, a source “privvy” to minutes of the meeting of Kulbhushan Jadhav family, was quoted as saying that the shoes and ornaments of Jadhav’s wife and mother were removed because it was a “standard operating procedure (SoP) for high-value targets. On the removal of shoes of Jadhav’s wife, the official told Pakistan Today, “During the scanning, the machine beeped which cautioned the staff and after a thorough search, the scanner reflected a metallic object in the shoes of the lady [Jadhav’s wife]. Upon which, the officials scanned the shoes thrice and found out that the metallic object was placed inside one of the shoes.”

Pakistani authorities have even sent the shoes worn by Jadhav’s wife for forensic examination. Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Mohammad Faisal was earlier quoted as saying that the authorities were ascertaining whether the “metallic object” in the shoes was a camera or a recording chip.

It is apparent that Pakistan has used the meeting of Jadhav family on “humanitarian grounds” as a propaganda tool to address some of its specific audience and the shoes of Jadhav’s wife were removed in accordance with that. But Pakistan can’t get more silly than manufacturing such a conspiracy theory. India’s Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Thursday exposed the silly conspiracy theory propagated by Pakistan about the shoes.

ALSO READ | How Sushma Swaraj exposed Pakistan’s nasty plans, lies on Kulbhushan Jadhav: 10 power points

Speaking in the Parliament today, Swaraj said that the shoes of Jadhav’s wife were removed as Pakistan was planning something notorious. She explained a common logic, exposing Pakistan’s lies about the shoes completely.

Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav’s mother, Avanti, and wife, Chetankul, leave after meeting with him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, Pakistan December 25, 2017. REUTERS

Swaraj said, before meeting with Jadhav, his wife and mother had travelled in two airlines – Air India and Emirates. Wearing the same pair of shoes, the women went first to Dubai in the Air India flight and from there to Islamabad in the Emirates flight. Swaraj explained, let us suppose that Air India helped them. But in an Emirates like flight, in which they travelled from Dubai to Islamabad after security check, nobody could see the “recorder” or the “chip” but only after they reached Pakistan! If there was a chip in the shoes, Pakistan should have shown that at the very moment they took the shoes away to the media they had assembled.

Swaraj termed Pakistan’s silly conspiracy as “absurdity beyond measure.”