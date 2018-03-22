  3. Cambridge Analytica row: KC Tyagi in trouble? JDU seeks explanation over data breach

On Thursday, media reports said that Tyagi's son, Amrish, is the owner of Ovelina Business Intelligence (OBI), the Indian associate of Cambridge Analytica, which is under investigation over allegations stealing the data of over 50 million Facebook users.

By: | Published: March 22, 2018 1:16 PM
Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United has sought an explanation from its senior leader KC Tyagi in the ongoing Facebook data leak scam. On Thursday, media reports said that Tyagi’s son, Amrish, is the owner of Ovelina Business Intelligence (OBI), the Indian associate of Cambridge Analytica, which is under investigation over allegations stealing the data of over 50 million Facebook users. A media report said that OBI was working in association with SCL Group, the parent company of Cambridge Analytica. Together the two companies had formed a company— SCL India.

