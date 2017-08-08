Call for boycott of Chinese goods exposes RSS hypocrisy: Asaduddin Owaisi

Stating that iPhone and many products which Indians use are made in China, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi wondered if the government can stop this.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said RSS leader Indresh Kumar’s call for boycott of Chinese products in the country exposes the hypocrisy of the RSS. He told reporters here that by such rhetoric the RSS was trying to divert the attention of people from real issues before them. Owaisi said if the RSS believes in what it is saying, then it should ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cut bilateral trade with China. The Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad said the aim of the RSS leaders was to create a false narrative so that everyone gets swayed away by nationalism and their attention is diverted from real issues. “Let Indresh Kumar and other RSS leaders go to the PM who himself was a Swayamsevak and tell him to immediately cut off bilateral trade with China,” he said.

Owaisi wondered when they have their own government, why can’t they tell the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to end the Indian Premier League (IPL) sponsorship by a Chinese firm. Stating that iPhone and many products which Indians use are made in China, he wondered if the government can stop this. “There will be no need to make bunkers from ‘gobar’,” Owaisi remarked in reference to Indresh Kumar’s statement that cow dung can be used to make bunkers. He also questioned the government’s silence on China’s claim that the number of Indian soldiers in Doklam has come down from 400 to 40.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader said it was shocking and surprising that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated in the state assembly that explosives were found in the assembly building even before due investigation.

Owaisi said the lab tests had shown that the substance found was talcum powder. He wondered how the Chief Minister could act in such an irresponsible manner and alleged that they don’t leave any excuse to create an atmosphere of hatred against the Muslims. “This shows their mindset. They want to link everything with nationalism and national security and create insecurity to further their agenda,” he said.

Owaisi said the people of Uttar Pradesh should take note of how their Chief Minister gave a false statement in the assembly.