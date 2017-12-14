Call drops crackdown: TRAI directs telecom operators to submit network data under new rules Image Source IE)

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Thursday asked mobile operators to submit their network related data for checking under new stricter call drop parameters. The telecom regulator issued a fresh format for mobile operators to report such data every quarter based on its new Quality of Service (QoS) formula. Under this new parameters, the telecom operators may face a maximum penalty of Rs 10 lakh for call drops which will now be measured at mobile tower level instead of at telecom circle. A Trai official said, “The data and compliance reporting used to happen on a monthly basis so far, and the same is now going to be on a quarterly basis.”

As per Trai website, it has directed, ” the Unified Access Service Providers and Cellular Mobile Service Providers, including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd to submit their compliance reports, within a period of 21 days of the end of each quarter ending on March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31 of the year…on quarterly basis, in respect of parameters of cellular mobile…service.”

The telecom regulator has also directed the mobile operators to put up the information relating to performance based on the new rules, on the company’s website.

It is important here to mention that mobile operators had earlier flagged the new formula as an area of concern, saying the new methodology is “more stringent”. Cellular operators’ association of India (COAI) had said that the regulator must meet players to discuss the results of the new call drop norms, post-December.