CAIT urges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for help, to protest on Valentines Day with roses

In a communication sent to Kejriwal, the CAIT alleged that “democratic and due process of law pertaining to sealing of business establishments have been completely kept aside and the sealing is being done in most arbitrary manner and as such has necessitated the intervention of the state government”.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) today appealed to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to bring an ordinance or a bill in the Delhi Assembly to stop the ongoing sealing drive in the city.

The CAIT also said that on the Valentine’s Day, traders across Delhi will observe it as ‘My Valentine-My Shop’ and offer roses tomorrow to the mayor and other officials of the MCD at the Civic Centre.

Accordingly, the CAIT has demanded that the Delhi government should bring an ordinance to immediately stop the sealing and restore due process of law or convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly immediately to pass a bill, imposing a moratorium on sealing, the CAIT said in a statement.

In the communication, the industry body has also reiterated its demand that the 351 roads in Delhi be notified as commercial or mixed-land use, immediately to provide relief to traders.

The sealing is being done in Delhi at the instance of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee for violation of civic norms.

A rally will be held on February 15 at Ghantaghar area in Chandni Chowk, the CAIT said.