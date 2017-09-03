Cabinet reshuffle won’t make a difference unless promises are fulfilled, says Sharad Yadav

Yadav further took a dig at Prime Minister’s “ache din” and said that the unemployment, farmer suicides and underdevelopment still persist in the country. (ANI)

Sharad Yadav on Sunday said that today’s mega Union Cabinet reshuffle would not make any difference unless the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2014, are fulfilled. Yadav further took a dig at Prime Minister’s “ache din” and said that the unemployment, farmer suicides and underdevelopment still persist in the country. “I congratulate those who have been inducted in the Cabinet, but the reshuffle will not make a difference unless the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2014, are fulfilled. Unemployment, farmer suicides and underdevelopment still persist. The ‘achhe din’ haven’t come yet,” he told ANI.

Sharad Yadav has led an open war against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after another Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) leader, Nitish Kumar, severed ties with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, only to join hands with the saffron party to form a government in Bihar and be sworn-in as the Chief Minister for the sixth time. Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been given the charge of Railway Ministry, post the mega Cabinet rejig on Sunday morning.

Nirmala Sitharaman has been assigned the charge of the Defence Ministry, becoming only the second woman to hold the post since late Indira Gandhi. Dharmendra Pradhan has been promoted to the Cabinet rank of Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, has been now made the Minister of Minority Affairs.