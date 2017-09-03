Cabinet reshuffle: Nirmala Sitharaman overwhelmed and humbled on becoming first woman Defence Minister in India

Nirmala Sitharaman takes the oath during the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers. (Reuters)

Nirmala Sitharaman, who landed the crucial defence portfolio in a major rejig of the Modi government, today said she was “overwhelmed and humbled” and would serve the country with something she was “constantly” thinking about. Sitharaman also credited her elevation to a cabinet rank minister to “cosmic grace” and support from party leadership. “I am just overwhelmed and humbled. I can serve the country with something which is constantly on the top of my mind,” she said. Sitharaman has become the first fulltime woman Defence Minister in India.

Stressing that it was a big responsibility, Sitharaman said she was “very grateful” for the confidence the Prime Minister has on her.

To a query whether her elevation showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment towards women empowernment, she said the Prime Minister has always been in favour. “I know his working style since the time he was in Gujarat … He always believe in giving women their due share. His belief is that women can also perform,” she said.

Sitharaman was among the four junior ministers who were given cabinet berths at the reshuffle today. Sitharaman was earlier the Minister of State (Independent Charge) Commerce. “Somebody who has come from a small town, grown into the party with all the support of the leadership, and if given such responsibility, it just makes you feel sometimes that cosmic grace is there. Otherwise, it is impossible,” she told reporters here soon after taking oath.

To a query on the opposition criticism of her working as the commerce minister, the BJP leader said she was neither averse, nor frightened by criticism. “Every criticism is a message and we have to learn from it. I am not averse to criticism and also not frightened of it, but certainly take messages from them.

“Criticism per se do not reflect on performance. It only adds to your performance if you are ready to take on-board the corrections that may be workable,” she said.

Sitharaman was also quick to highlight a number of initiatives by the commerce ministry like Start up India and Make in India. “With the support of the prime minister, so many things have happened in the ministry like Start up India, Make in India etc. There is some misconception about ‘Make in India’, but it will be answered,” she said.