Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Besides CCS, Cabinet committees and House panels to change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government underwent major Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday which saw induction of nine new Ministers of State and elevation of four ministers to the Cabinet rank. Besides Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) that now has two women ministers, a few other Cabinet committees and at least six parliamentary standing committees will also undergo changes, following the major rejig.

A five member CCS now has Sushma Swaraj, the External Affairs Minister and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as two women minsiter along with PM Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley are the other members of the CCS. Jaitley’s CCS strength came down after Manohar Parrikar’s exit as Defence Minister in March this year, and when he was given additional charge of the Defence Ministry.

As per the report by the Indian Express, Ananth Kumar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister has two new deputies, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Vijay Goel, in place of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and S S Ahluwalia. This way besides CCS, Parliament floor management will also see a modification. Also, Meghwal and Goel in the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs are likely to replace Naqvi and Ahluwalia as special invitees. In addition to it, Sitharaman will also become a member of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

Apart from this, the two parliamentary standing committees will have new chairpersons with Satyapal Singh and Virendra Kumar becoming ministers. As per the report, Singh headed the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit, while, Kumar was the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour. Singh was also a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

While, Anantkumar Hegde, the new Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, was a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs and Human Resource Development, reported the Indian Express.

Now BJP will have to send the new members to the parliamentary committees. As per the report, they are set to be reconstituted this month, since the tenure of most of these committees came to an end in August.