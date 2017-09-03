Modi Cabinet reshuffle: We have do work of 200 years in two years, says Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who has been promoted as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said he would fulfill his duties and maintain transparency. (Image: PTI)

The newly-inducted Cabinet ministers, who have been hand-picked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get the balance right in his government, plying for 2019 elections, on Sunday pledged to get work of 200 years done in the remaining tenure. The ministers, who have become the part of the third and probably the last rejig expressed gratitude for the honour and assured to give their best services to make Prime Minister Modi look good ahead of the inching crucial General Elections. Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who has been promoted as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said he would fulfill his duties and maintain transparency. “I will fulfill all my duties with all what I have. I give my best services to the nation in the most transparent manner. I will try my best to not let the Prime Minister down. We have do work of 200 years in two years,” said Choubey. Hardeep Puri, who has been made the Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, said, “I am feeling very well, and I think there is more work to be done.” Shiv Pratap Shukla, the new Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, averred, “My priority is to stand up to the expectations of Prime Minister Modi. I will ensure that I am able to contribute to the fullest.”

Satya Pal Singh, given the posts of Minister of State in the Ministry of Women Resource Development and the Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, Rural Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, also echoed similar sentiment and said, “I am sure that our past experiences will help us in executing our duties. We have very difficult challenges ahead of us.”

Alphons Kannanthanam, a hardcore RSS member, who has been accorded with the Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Tourism and the Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said, “I am obliged for this to PM Modi. It gives me great opportunity to be part of the Modi’s great New India team.”

Calling himself a loyal soldier of the party, Virendra Kumar, who has been promoted as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs, asserted, “I will adhere to this responsibility given to me by the Cabinet in the same manner as I have been fulfilling all the responsibilities given to me by my party.”

The above-mentioned leaders were sworn-in by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning as part of Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s cabinet reshuffle. Many Union ministers were asked to quit earlier, allowing the Prime Minsiter a headroom for this mega reshuffle.