Cabinet reshuffle 2017: Manohar Parrikar congratulates Nirmala Sitharaman for becoming India’s first full-time woman Defence minister

Nirmala Sitharaman. (Image: PTI)

Goa Chief minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday congratulated Nirmala Sitharaman, who took oath as the first full time woman Defence Minister of India today. Parrikar took to Twitter to congratulate Sitharaman. “Many congratulations to @nsitharaman Ji on becoming India’s next & first full time woman Defence Minister. Wish her all the best,” tweeted Parrikar. Parrikar also congratulated other minister who were inducted in the Union Cabinet. “Congratulations to all the new Cabinet Ministers & MoS-es who took oath. Under PM @narendramodi ji, they will take India to great heights,” he tweeted. Sitharaman is one of the four ministers elevated to the Cabinet rank earlier today. Reportedly, while addressing the media Sitharaman ascribed her promotion to ‘cosmic grace’.

“Somebody who hails from a small town, worked in the party with the support of the senior leadership, and if bestowed with such responsibility, it just makes you feel sometimes that cosmic grace is there. else it is impossible,” she said. Sitharaman is the only the second woman to hold the post since former prime minister late Indira Gandhi. She had travelled to China for a BRICS meeting, in the middle of a lengthy standoff at the border over Doklam. Sitharaman takes over from Union Minister Arun Jaitley who heads the heavy-workload Finance Ministry.