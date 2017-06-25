Cabinet hikes financial assistance to war widows’ daughters

Himachal Pradesh’s CM Virbhadra Singh. (Express Photo)

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet today decided to frame a policy to safeguard the interests of outsourced employees and enhance financial assistance to daughters of war widows from Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000. It was also to enhance the ex-gratia to the dependents of soldiers of armed and para military formces personnel killed in action or operation. The announcement regarding framing a policy for outsource employees was made in his budget speech of 2017-18 by Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in March.

The Cabinet accorded approval to hike in fixed medical allowance from Rs 350 to Rs 400 per month to employees and pensioners of the state government with effect from June 1 as per their option. About 51,000 employees and 29,000 pensioners would benefit from this decision which is estimated to put additional burden of Rs 4.80 crore per annum on the government. The Cabinet also approved draft development plan for Kullu-Bhuntar Agglomeration of Kullu Valley planning area and revised development plan for Rampur planning area.

The cabinet gave its nod to fill 75 posts of panchayat sahayaks in panchayati raj department besides regularising 533 panchayat secretaries serving on contract for more than three years. It also gave nod to establish 10 state-of-the-art industrial training institutes (ITIs) in existing ITIs (except at Dharampur in Solan district) as announced by the chief minister. Specialised trades would be introduced in these ITIs.

The Cabinet also decided to open women police stations at Nahan (Sirmaur), Una and Bilaspur and also a new ayurvedic health centres (AHCs) at Kuhal in Rampur sub-division in Shimla district, Kandaghat, Nehar Swar in Renuka Ji of Sirmaur district. It gave its nod to open new IPH sub division at Kawar here and open regular veterinary dispensary at Lathiyani in Una district alongwith hiring of necessary staff. The Cabinet approved opening of five new ETO Circles Ambota at Parwanoo, Barotiwala, Sataun at Paonta Sahib, Gagret and Bhoranj to fulfill the budget announcements of the chief minister along with creation of posts.