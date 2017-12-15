Cabinet clears circle office of Metro Railways Safety Commissioner

The proposal for creation of the posts of Deputy Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (Dy CMRS) and supporting staff would be taken up with the finance ministry. (Reuters)

The Cabinet today gave its nod for setting up one circle office of the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety under the civil aviation ministry. The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) would deal with various safety aspects. The Cabinet approval is for creating one circle office of CMRS along with all supporting officers and staff. An official release said the Cabinet has also allowed assigning of additional charge of two circles to two existing Commissioners of Railway Safety (CRSs) who would exercise their powers within their existing jurisdiction. However, these circles would not be under the jurisdiction of CMRS, New Delhi. “The post of Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety will be in… the Commission of Railway Safety under the Ministry of Civil Aviation. “The estimated expenditure on salary will be around Rs 59,39,040 per annum for the (one) circle office. Apart from the initial establishment of the organisation, the likely expenses for the Circle office per year will be Rs 7,50,000,” it said.

The Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002 envisages the post of CMRS. The CMRS would be administratively under the control of Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety under Ministry of Civil Aviation. The Commission of Railway Safety deals with matters pertaining to safety of rail travel and train operation and is charged with certain statutory functions laid down in the Railway Act 1989.