Cabinet clears cadre review of border guarding force SSB

The Cabinet today cleared the cadre review proposal of border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal by giving it 19 new posts, aimed at enhancing its operational capabilities. The decision came on a day when the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is celebrating its 54th Raising Day. The proposal of the restructing of the group ‘A’ category of executive officers of the force will lead to “net creation of 19 posts of various ranks from Assistant Commandant to Inspector General (IG) ranks.”

A government statement said the Cabinet sanction will result in the increase of two posts in the rank of IG, eleven posts in Deputy IG/Commandant rank, two posts in the Deputy Commandant (DC) rank and four in the Assistant Commandant (AC) rank.

The 96,000 personnel strong force was raised in 1963, in the aftermath of the Chinese aggression the previous year, and is now tasked to guard open Indian borders with Nepal and Bhutan. The last such exercise was undertaken in the force in 2011.