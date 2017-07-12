Cabinet approves creation of directors’ post for 3 new AIIMS

The three AIIMS are being set up as part of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. (Photo: IE)

The Union Cabinet today approved the creation of three posts of directors in the new AIIMS that will come up in Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh, Kalyani in West Bengal and Nagpur in Maharashtra. The posts will be immediately filled up following due procedure, an official statement said. The post of director is in the pre-revised scale of Rs 80,000 (fixed) {plus NPA ceiling limit 85,000}. The annual financial implication for each of the post will be around Rs 25 lakhs. The Union Finance Minister in his Budget speech for the year 2014-15 had announced setting up of four new AIIMS in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The cabinet had approved setting up of the new AIIMS at Mangalagiri, Kalyani and Nagpur at a cost of Rs 4,949 crore on October 2015, the statement said. The three AIIMS are being set up as part of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). The Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) was announced in 2003 with objectives of correcting regional imbalances in availability of affordable, reliable tertiary healthcare services and also to augment facilities for quality medical education in the country. The master plan for these AIIMS has also been finalised and detailed designs are under preparation. Proposal for creation of faculty and non-faculty position is under consideration/discussion with department of expenditure.