Cab driver arrested for molesting woman passenger in Delhi

The woman had booked a cab around 5PM from the airport to go to Palam, but the driver arrived late following which she got into an argument with the cab driver, identified as Rajiv, police said. (PTI)

A 32-year-old woman, working at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, was allegedly manhandled by a 36-year-old Uber driver, who was arrested today morning following a complaint from the victim. Police said the incident took place last evening in southwest Delhi.

The woman had booked a cab around 5PM from the airport to go to Palam, but the driver arrived late following which she got into an argument with the cab driver, identified as Rajiv, police said.

Instead of taking the designated route from Aerocity, the driver took Mahipalpur Road and when she protested, the driver got angry and threw a handbag on her and threatened her with dire consequences, they added.

Watch what else is making news:





After a while, the driver asked the woman to get out of the car near Delhi Cantonment.

The victim immediately went to the police station lodged a complaint. Based o the complaint of the woman, an FIR under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC was registered.

Police arrested the accused driver early today.