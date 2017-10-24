These spectacular videos of IAF jets landing and taking off will swell your chest with pride

The 20 aircrafts included AN-32 transport, Mirage 2000 and Sukhoi 30 MKI. (ANI)

In a massive show of power and technology by Indian Air Force, as many as 20 aircrafts made a touchdown at Lucknow-Agra Expressway. The 20 aircrafts included AN-32 transport, Mirage 2000 and Sukhoi 30 MKI. As per a statement by defence PRO, this was for the for the first time that any transport aircraft “landed and then took off” on a highway. The massive Indian Air Force exercise was conducted on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway near Bangarmau in the neighbouring Unnao district, PTI reported. In addition to showcasing its operational capability, the IAF also put on display its prowess in the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).

HADR is a methodology used by the AIR Force in case of any natural disaster or event that will enable the pilots to touch down to provide relief and assistance.

AN-32 aircrafts are used in humanitarian assistance and relief operations during floods or any other natural calamity. “The aircraft can bring a large amount of relief material. It can also help evacuate people,” Defence PRO had said.

As per an India Today report, it was the first time when heavy-duty C 130 Hercules, the 35,000-kg transport aircraft, made an assault landing on any highway with Garud commandos on board. These commandos were scheduled to be extricated from the same spot where the C130 would make a landing for the second time, the report said.