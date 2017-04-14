Bypoll results: P Chidambaram says ‘Congress winning Ater real headline of the day’, honours even

P Chidambaram said non-BJP parties winning 5 seats means honours even. (Source: PTI)

The former Finance Minister of India, P Chidambaram reacted to the bypoll results on Friday. The senior Congress leader took to Twitter saying with non-BJP parties winning 5 out of 10 seats on Thursday, the honours are shared. “10 by-elections BJP wins 5, non-BJP parties win 5. Are not the honours even?” he questioned. While the Bharatiya Janata Party won in Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal PPradesh Congress emerged victorious in Karnataka and also won the Ater seat in Madhya Pradesh.

10 by elections, BJP wins 5, non-BJP parties win 5. Are not the honours even?

(1/2) — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 14, 2017

The real headline of the day is ‘BJP loses ATER seat in MP to Congress’. (2/2) — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 14, 2017

In his second tweet, P Chidambaram hailed Congress’ win Madhya Pradesh’s Ater by calling it the real headline of the day. “The real headline of the day is ‘BJP loses ATER seat in MP to Congress’,” he wrote. Interestingly, the seat was won by Congress leader Satyadev Katare in 2013 with a comprehensive margin of 11,426 votes. After his death, the party nominated Satyadev’s son Hemant who won the seat against his nearest rival Arvind Singh Bhadoria of BJP by a margin of 857 votes.

On the other hand, BJP President Amit Shah today said his party’s victory in bypolls in several states highlights the people’s trust in the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also offered “special thanks” to the people of West Bengal for making the BJP “the principal opposition party” in the bypoll to one assembly seat where it bagged more votes than the Left and the Congress and finished at the second spot behind the TMC, which won by a big margin.

Shah congratulated his party’s chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Assam besides the state unit chiefs for the wins. The saffron party has won five – one each in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam and Himachal, out of the nine seats where bypolls were held.