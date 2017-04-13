Bypoll results live updates: BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa leads in Delhi by 5928 votes, Congress ahead in Karnataka

The counting of votes for eight states have begun on Thursday. (Source: Twitter)

The counting of votes for bypolls in eight Assembly constituencies across different states has started on Thursday morning. The voting for by-elections took place on Sunday for two Assembly constituencies each in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, one each in Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam and De. While the process was carried out peacefully in other states, few reports of clashes emerged from Jammu and Kashmir.

Here are the live updates of bypoll results:

10:35 AM: Manjinder Singh Sirsa has taken his lead to 5928 votes from Rajouri Garden bypoll. In Karnataka, Congress is leading from both Nanjangud (by a margin of 15896 votes) and Gundlupet. While in Madhya Pradesh, BJP is leading from both Ater and Bandhavgarh.

10:15 AM: BJP is making some noises in Delhi. Manjinder Singh Sirsa is ahead of Congress’ Meenakshi Chandela by nearly 4,000 votes in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden Bypoll. Aam Aadmi Party’s Harjeet Singh has 2,668 votes to his name.

9:57 AM: In the Rajasthan bypoll, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Shobha Rani Kushavah is leading from Dholpur while in Karantaka, Congress leads in Najangud and Gundlupet seats.

9:55 AM: From Delhi’s Rajouri Garden which is one of the most important seats at stake, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa is leading by 1011 votes.

9:53 AM: In the early trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken a massive lead. The numbers show that it leading on 5 out of 10 assembly constituencies in bypolls in 8 states.

9:50 AM: In Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate is leading from Dhemaji by 2752 votes. While in Madhya Pradesh, BJP is leading from the only seat in Bandhavgarh and Congress is ahead from Ater.

9: 40 AM: According to the reports by news agency ANI, BJP’s Anil Dhiman is leading from Bhoranj seat in Himachal Pradesh by 1364 votes.

9:30 AM: In the West Bengal bypolls, All India Trinamool Congress’ Chandrima Bhattacharya is leading by 2935 votes from Kanthi Dakshin.