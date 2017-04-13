Bypoll Results: BJP wins Delhi, Assam and Himachal Pradesh; Congress gets Karnataka

BJP retained its seat in MP as Shivnarayan Singh defeated Congress’ candidate Savitri Singh. (Source: Twitter)

After forming the government in four out of five states in the state assembly elections earlier this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party continued its dominance in the bypolls as well. As the counting of votes finished on Thursday, the party won seats in Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal while Congress managed to win both the seats in Karnataka. The BJP-Akali Dal candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa won against his nearest rival Meenakshi Chandela of Congress by over 14,500 votes.

“There was anger among people after Jarnail went to Punjab. We tried convincing them, but with the results, we are realising that people were not convinced and remained upset. We will pull up our socks in the upcoming polls and also try to convince the people of Rajouri Garden. Whatever work was done by Jarnail we will carry it forward,” said Manish Sisodia after the Aam Aadmi Party candidate finished on the third spot. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP retained its seat as Shivnarayan Singh defeated Congress’ candidate Savitri Singh from the seat in Umaria district by 25,476 votes.

You may also want to watch:

The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious in Assam too where Ranoj Pegu won the Dhemaji Assembly by-election defeating his nearest Congress rival Babul Sonowal by 9,285 votes. While the BJP candidate polled 75,217 votes, his Congress rival garnered 65,932 votes, the election office said. However, the TMC candidate Chandrima Bhattacharya won from West Bengal’s Kanthi Dakshin.

In Himachal Pradesh, BJP candidate Dr Anil Dhiman won the Bhoranj (SC) Assembly seat by 8,290 votes. The BJP candidate Dr Anil Dhiman defeated his nearest Congress rival, Promila Devi by 8,290 votes. Dhiman polled 24,453 votes against 16,144 votes polled by Devi while Pawan Chandel, a BJP rebel who contested as an Independent, polled 4,630 votes. In Karnataka, Congress’s Kaale N Keshavamuthy won from Nanjangud with a margin of 21334 votes in Karnataka. He defeated the former Congress Minister V Srinivas Prasad who contested for BJP.

(with input from agency)