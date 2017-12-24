Bypoll results 2017: PM Narendra Modi takes to Twitter, hails BJP men for great show in UP, Arunachal

After BJP registered a win in the bypolls of two constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh namely Pakke-Kessang and Likabali assembly seats and in Uttar Pradesh in Sikandra Assembly seat, Prime Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate his team.(Image: ANI)

Bypoll results 2017: After BJP registered a win in the bypolls of two constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh namely Pakke-Kessang and Likabali assembly seats and in Uttar Pradesh in Sikandra Assembly seat, Prime Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate his team and also forwarded a vote of gratitude to the people who have shown trust in his party. In fact, BJP did very well elsewhere too – it witnessed a significant vote rise in Sabang, West Bengal poll. BJP today retained its Sikandra Assembly seat by a margin of over 11,000 votes. Congratulating the team and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi said, “My gratitude to the people of Sikandra for once again supporting BJP. Our commitment to serving India’s villages and taking them to new heights of progress is unwavering. I congratulate CM @myogiadityanath Ji and the @BJP4UP Team for their stupendous efforts.” Sikandra constituency was once famously held by bandit Phoolan Devi.

In Arunachal Pradesh, BJP registered a huge victory by snatching both Pakke-Kessang and Likabali Assembly seats from Congress. Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu described the win in the by-election as a perfect Christmas gift for the party and PM Modi. The party won and boasted massive share of 49 seats in a 60 member assembly. Extending vote of thanks, Prime Minister Modi said, “I thank the people of Likabali and Pakke Kesang in Arunachal Pradesh for reposing their faith in BJP. We derive immense strength from this affection and remain committed to transforming the Northeast. @BJP4Arunachal.”

My gratitude to the people of Sikandra for once again supporting BJP. Our commitment to serving India’s villages and taking them to new heights of progress is unwavering. I congratulate CM @myogiadityanath Ji and the @BJP4UP Team for their stupendous efforts. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2017

In Sabang, West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the Assembly seat with a massive margin of over 64,000 votes, but BJP emerged third after CPM and saw a significant rise in the vote share. BJP received 32,476 votes, while CPM which came second had registered 41,987 votes. This is a fairly big share rise in the vote and will come as a good news for BJP, as it subtly takes advantage of the first signs of anti-incumbency and more trust is reposed in the party. Celebrating the rise in the vote bank, PM Modi thanked the people and his whole team for working hard and leaving no stone unturned. PM said,” Happy to see a significant rise in the BJP’s vote share in Sabang, West Bengal. I thank the people for their support and assure them that BJP will leave no stone unturned in serving West Bengal. I appreciate the @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas for their effort.”

I thank the people of Likabali and Pakke Kesang in Arunachal Pradesh for reposing their faith in BJP. We derive immense strength from this affection and remain committed to transforming the Northeast. @BJP4Arunachal — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2017

Happy to see a significant rise in the BJP’s vote share in Sabang, West Bengal. I thank the people for their support and assure them that BJP will leave no stone unturned in serving West Bengal. I appreciate the @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas for their effort. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2017

However, in yet another important bypoll, in Tamil Nadu’s RK Nagar constituency that once belonged to former CM Jayalalithaa, TTV Dhinakaran raced to a mammoth win, while BJP candidate polled insignificant amount of votes – according to Election Commission data, BJP polled a lesser number of votes than even ‘None of the Above’ (NOTA). So, even as 2,373 voters did not vote for anyone and pressed the EVM button for NOTA, BJP candidate Karu Nagarajan received 1,417 votes.