Byculla prison riot: Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani Mukerjea threatened with sexual assault by jail authorities?

Indrani Mukerjea, accused of the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, moved the special Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) Court in Mumbai, fearing that she could be sexually assaulted by Byculla jail authorities, senior lawyer and social activist Abha Singh said.

“Indrani Mukerjea has been in jail for quite some time on charges of the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. However, in the recent incident where a woman prisoner was brutally murdered and the reports say that she was also sexually assaulted, Indrani, along with 200 other jail inmates, protested against the jail authorities. Hence, a case of rioting was registered against Indrani,” Abha said.

“However, through her lawyer, Indrani moved the CBI court, citing she was scared that the authorities would sexually assault her as they had threatened her. The court has allowed Indrani to be present there and if its found out that a cognisable offence has been done against Indrani, then the complaint can be converted to an FIR,” she added.

Earlier, Mukerjea’s lawyer filed an application in the special CBI Court in Mumbai, claiming that she was assaulted by Byculla jail authorities. Her lawyer said in her application that bruise marks can be seen on Mukerjea’s body all over after being beaten up by Jail staff.

The special CBI court has ordered to produce Indrani Mukerjea in the court today. Reportedly, over 200 women inmates, including Mukerjea, have been booked for rioting and criminal conspiracy inside the Mumbai’s Byculla jail.

The Nagpada police filed an FIR against six women prison staffers, including a jailor, for the murder of Manjula Shetye a 31-year-old convict inside the jail. A case of murder has been registered in this case.

On August 25, 2015 Indrani Mukerjea was arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the alleged murder of her daughter in 2012. She was charged under sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Since September 2015, Indrani has been held in judicial custody at a women’s-only prison in Byculla Jail.