Byculla prison riot: Indrani Mukerjea injured during protest, medical tests confirm

Days after Sheena Bora murder case main accused Indrani Mukherjee accused the Byculla jail authorities of assaulting her after prisoners protested the death of an inmate, the medical report has revealed that the former media czar has sustained blunt injuries on her hands and other parts of the body, an ANI report said. She was among the inmates who were recently booked by jail authorities on charges of rioting and approached a court claiming that she was beaten up when prisoners protested death of a convict.

The CBI, while taking note of her complaint, asked the prison authorities to produce her before it. As per PTI, while filing an application before the court, her lawyer Gunjan Mangla said when she went to meet her client, Indrani told her that she was beaten up by jail officials after the death of a prisoner. In her application, the lawyer had claimed that she saw bruise marks and injuries very prominently on Indrani’s hands, legs and head. According to her, Indrani also said that she was verbally abused by jail officials .

After the death of the woman convict last Friday, Manju Govind Shette, angry prisoners protested the next day with some going up to the prison’s roof, while others made bonfire of newspapers and documents inside jail premises to express their anger, a police officer told the agency .

The Nagpada police has booked around 200 prisoners of the Byculla jail, including Indrani, on charges of rioting, assault on a public servant, unlawful assembly and other related sections of the Indian Penal Code.

As per PTI report, Indrani also said that she had witnessed Shette being allegedly assaulted and when she aked about her health, she was informed that the convicted prisoner was fine. However, later she learnt that Shette had passed away.