Byculla jail inmate murder: Indrani Mukerjea to be interrogated

Indrani Mukerjea will be interrogated in connection with the murder of Manjula Shetye, a Byculla jail prisoner, said Maharashtra minister Ranjit Patil. Patil announced the development in the monsoon session of the Legislature. Action will also be taken against the doctor of the JJ Hospital’s Casualty Department, who gave false reports on Shetye’s death.Earlier, six Byculla women’s prison officials, accused of the murder of an inmate, Shetye have filed their bail pleas at a sessions court in Mumbai. In the bail pleas, they blamed Sheena Bora murder accused Mukerjea of hatching a conspiracy against them for framing them in the murder case.

Their bail plea mentioned, “Indrani Mukerjea, a murder case under trial prisoner along with others have masterminded the false case to gain advantage and personal grudge against public servants. “The plea also says that Shetye’s death was a result of her illness. Earlier on June 30, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Bombay High Court seeking Criminal Investigation Department (CID) inquiry in the murder case of Shetye. Mukherjea’s lawyer had filed an application in the special CBI court, claiming that she was assaulted by the jail authorities after the death of Shetye sparked a protest in the prison.

Reportedly, over 200 women inmates, including Mukerjea, were booked for rioting and criminal conspiracy inside the Mumbai’s Byculla jail. The Nagpada Police also filed a FIR against six women prison staffers, including the jailer for the murder of Shetye. Shetye died at the J J Hospital on June 23 after being allegedly beaten up by the Byculla jail officials and staff.