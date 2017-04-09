By-elections 2017 polling: 5 dead in Srinagar, clashes in Madhya Pradesh; here are 5 developments so far

As the voting for ten Assembly constituencies bypolls in eight states have started this morning, various incidents of violence and deaths have been reported so far. (Source: ANI)

As the voting for ten Assembly constituencies bypolls in eight states have started this morning, various incidents of violence and deaths have been reported so far. The polling is taking place in seats including Kanthi Dakshin (West Bengal), Litipara (Jharkhand), Bandhavgarh (Madhya Pradesh), Dholpur (Rajasthan), Gundlupet (Karnataka), Dhemaii (Assam) and Bhoranj (Himachal Pradesh). The voting for the bypolls of Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency for Kashmir has also begun. Nearly five people are reported to be killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district when the security forces opened fire on mobs who were attacking the polling booth and the election officials.

Apart from Jammu, incident of violence was also reported from Ater, Madhya Pradesh where several people were said to be injured. Even in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to retain the Rajouri Garden seat after legislator Jarnail Singh was sent to Punjab for the assembly elections. Elections will be held in 3 more states on April 12. The counting of votes will happen on on April 13 and April 15.

Here are top 5 developments on the key by-polls in 12 states so far:

i. A total of five people are reported dead in Budgam’s Charar-e-Sharif in Jammu were security forced opened firring after a mob attacked the polling station at Dalwan village and damaged the EVMs to hinder the polling. As per the local police, the mob also torched a bus and damaged EVMs at a polling station in Beerwah and other areas of Budgam.

ii. Following the controversy of the EVM demonstration video, Ater constituency in Madhya Pradesh will now elect a new legislator. The opposition party has accused that the demonstration of EVM by Election Commission officials had shown tampering of the machine. All the votes in the machines were going in the favour of the BJP in the recently concluded by-elections. During the ongoing voting, violence reports on two poll booths of the constituency has come up. Several vehicles are said to damaged and gunshots were also heard. As per reports, several people have been injured in the violence.

iii. Voting in two assembly seats of Karnataka, Gundlupet and Nanjangud is taking place amid the controversy over a video of BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa surfaced on Saturday. The video showed the BJP leader handing money to voters which was termed as moral court of conduct by the opposition.

iv. As the most anticipated civic body elections in Delhi is around the corner, West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden is all set to elect its legislator in a three-sided electoral battle. Ruling AAP has fielded Harjeet Singh who will contesting for the first time, whereas Meenakshi Chandeal is representing the Congress. The BJP-SAD alliance is being represented by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who won the seat in 2013.

v. The next phase of the by-polls will take place in Chennai’s RK Nagar, which was made necessary after the demise of former chief minster J Jayalalithaa. However, due to several clashes between the two AIADMK factions and allegations of cash distribution for voters by the VK Sasikala camp, the Election Commission might cancel the polls which is scheduled to take place on April 12.